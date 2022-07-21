Chief Executive Officer of Moni Michelle Group, Ebi Egbe has joined the band of those applauding the Super Falcons.

Egbe, while heaping praise on the girls who bowed out of AWCON on penalties after playing two girls down to hosts Morocco for most part of the semi final, said the doggedness displayed by the girls is what is needed at the Glass House.

He noted that Nigeria has in Amaju Melvin Pinnick, a dogged football administrator who pursues his target and vision in an unrelenting manner.

“It is this doggedness that has seen Amaju rise to the highest level of football administration. Nobody gave him a chance when he took a shot at CAF and FIFA and today he is there. We can’t chase away such a man because some people don’t like his face or what he has achieved. Let us base things on what he is bringing on the table for Nigerian football. Nigeria’s interest should come first and not that of some selfish individuals who some of us know have nothing to offer,” Egbe said.