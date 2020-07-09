Bolaji Okunola

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports, Ebi Egbe, has urged Nigerian government to appoint technocrats for effective sports development in the country.

Egbe, who specialises in 21st Century innovative sports facilities construction for African market, stated this in an interview session with journalists on Nigeria Sports Centre’s Whatsapp platform.

Responding to a question on making sports lucrative in the country, Egbe said government has a major role to play in a bid to make Nigerian sports a global brand.

The Bayelsa-born sports enthusiast emphasised, “it’s high time the government stopped appointing novices and politicians to top posts in the sector.

“Government owns major clubs and sports centres in Nigeria. Having said this, they have to understand it’s a big business. They need to start concentrating on the business part of sports and start bringing technocrats to man their commissions.

“A state which still runs ministry of sports should diversify to commission because it’s obvious once sports is under government, it’s very difficult for it to excel. The sports ministries should be changed to sports commission, which will serve as avenues for government to appoint technocrats instead of politicians.

“Government should also understand that sports is a sector every citizen wishes to venture into. It’s high time we started looking at the business part of sports and start bringing technocrats,” he stated.