Sports facility expert, Ebi Egbe has appealed to Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to extend the good works it is doing in the Niger Delta region to the area of sports.

Egbe, the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle noted that sports is an area that impacts directly on the youths, insisting that NDDC’s intervention in the area of sports would curb youth restiveness in the region.

In Egbe’s words: “NDDC has been doing a good job in the area of road construction, provision of water, health care name it, but the commission need to pay more attention to sports. Sport is an area that impacts on the youths. If they (NDDC) do that, it would curb youth restiveness in the region. The Niger Delta region need to have sports facilities like recreational centres, sports parks and mini stadia, where the youths can go and horn their sporting skills. “The emphasis needs to shift to the youths and putting in place structures that would benefit them. It is only when that is done that there would be security in the area and investors can come in and do business in the oil rich region.”

He pointed out that a country like South Africa deliberately built a befitting sports arena in the Soweto area of Johannesburg and today that is paying off, as several South African sports stars have come out of Soweto, which was hitherto only known for crime.

He stressed that Ajegunle area of Lagos, just like the Niger Delta region also need sporting infrastructure.

“Both the Federal and Lagos State governments need to do the same thing in the Ajegunle area of Lagos. Ajegunle is the home of talents from football to music. Unfortunately, just like in the Niger Delta region, AJ City in Lagos has been neglected. Government needs to focus on these areas and build sporting infrastructure that would benefit the youths and take them out of crime.”