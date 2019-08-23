FIFA licensed match agent, Ebi Egbe has congratulated new sports minister, Sunday Dare on his appointment, even as he charged him to ensure that his tenure is one that would see a change in the face of the nation’s sporting facilities.

Egbe in a statement yesterday said the new sports minister must as a matter of priority take steps to upgrade the nation’s sporting facilities.

He noted that most of the sporting facilities owned by the federal government have been left to decay insisting that Nigeria would not excel in sports under the present situation.

“I m happy President Muhammadu Buhari has put a cerebral personality who is well educated and widely traveled in charge of our sports. The new minister must ensure that the nation’s sporting facilities are upgraded to meet international standard. It is a shame that the Lagos and Abuja National Stadiums in particular are in bad shape.

As a stadium facility expert, I want the minister to quickly do something in that area. And as I have always said, Monimichelle would be ready to partner the federal government in this area.”

Egbe who is the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, a stadium construction outfit said Nigeria would rule the world in sports if our athletes get the right facilities to train at home.