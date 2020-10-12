FIFA match agent and stadiums facility expert, Ebi Egbe has said that there is nothing to worry over Super Eagles’ 0-1 loss to reigning African champions Algeria, Friday night in Austria.

Egbe, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Africa’s leading stadium construction outfit, Monimichelle Group said international friendlies are played ostensibly to make a team see her weaknesses and how to work on them.

He noted that the game against Algeria would definitely have given Rohr an insight into what to do ahead of the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, even as he said coming hard on the team would make the players lose confidence in themselves.

“We need to encourage the team…this is not the time to write them off as it would not help us. Rohr and his boys need the support and encouragement of Nigerians,” he said