From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Egbema Youth Council in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, ‎disrupted the operations of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) at its flow station at Benin River over alleged none implementation of Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU).

The youths were said to have moved into the facility in the early hours of yesterday with the intention of shutting down the flow station operated by the NPDC and Elcrest but were prevented from carrying out their action by a combined team of police and army

The youths who were reportedly led by one Miyenpirigha Ebidouwei, however succeeded in preventing entry and exit of the OML 40 flow station.

Ebidouwei alleged maltreatment of the host communities by the NPDC/Elcrest community relations.

“Our plan is to shut down the flow station but we were prevented from doing that. We will surely carry out this plan if our demands are not met”, he threatened.

Attempt made to get the Company’s Community Relations Manager, Mr Dairu Abunakar, to react, was unsuccessful as he failed to pick calls and respond to messages sent to his mobile phone.