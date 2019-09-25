Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Managing Director of New Telegraph and President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mrs. Funke Egbemode and son of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bisi Akande, Oluwafemi, top the list of commissioner-nominees and Special Advises (SAs) sent to the Osun State House of Assembly yesterday by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Daily Sun gathered that the list was presented to the Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye, at the Assembly Complex in Abere, Osogbo, by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji.

Owoeye, who read the list to lawmakers during plenary, said the nominees were expected to submit their credentials on or before Friday for screening.

Among the nominees are Oluremi Omowaiye, Ibitoye Felix, Sola Oladepo, Bola Oyebamiji, Ajisefini Abiodun, Muminu Adekunle, Ogunfolaju Oyehan, Oladimeji Olanubi, Agunbiade Nathaniel, Folorunsho Bamisayemi and Olaonipekun Henry.

Others are Adeleke Adebayo, Olamiju Olasiji, Yinusa Olalekan, Isamotu Olasunkanmi, Jamiu Olawumi, Akande Oluwafemi, Olumide, Babatunde Olawale, Olaniyan Hussein, Adeosun Rasaq, Badmus Lekan, Bakare Akande, Giwa Lateefat, Tadese Raheem, Adewole Adedayo, Lawal Tajudeen, Babalola Idiat, Kolajo Aderemi, Kareem Akande, Oyegbile Rufus and Olaboopo Olubukola

Four out of the nominees – Babalola Idiat, Remi Omowaiye, Bola Oyebamiji and Isamotu Olasunkanmi – were part of former governor, Rauf Aregbesola’s, cabinet.

Mr. Yemi Lawal, the running mate of Senator Iyiola Omisore, the 2018 governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun and Taiwo Akeju, the spokesperson of the party, also made the list.

The Speaker said the screening would start on Monday, September 30.