Zika Bobby

House of Representatives member, Mufutau Egbrongbe, has empowered some residents at his Apapa Federal Constituency in Lagos, thereby fulfilling the first step of his electoral promise made to the people before the election.

With the support, APM Terminals, over 100 graduate youths in Apapa were trained in employability and social skills needed to compete with the best in the world, as over 300 constituents went home with N20,000 each as palliative support.

Top on the agenda was the distribution of work tools to over 150 artisans ranging from grinding machines, sewing machines, popcorn-making machines, hairdressing driers among others.

Egberongbe, who is a member of the Ports and Harbour Committee at the Green Chamber, said he had engaged maritime stakeholders to be more responsive and contribute to the empowerment of residents of the area.

He said the empowerment programme is the outcome of series of engagements with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), providing empowerment materials.

Speaking on his achievements, Egberongbe said he had provided two 100-seater buses for school children as part of efforts to ease their burden to and from school, open a free vocational training centre and constituency office, where youths are trained in hairdressing, fashion designing and make up, to empower them for self-reliability.

He said he has moved a motion on the floor of the House to draw the attention of relevant government agencies to the perennial traffic situation in Apapa, calling on NPA to introduce an electronic call up system as well as electronic cargo tracking platform that would ensure the ease of cargo reception mechanism at the ports and address the intractable traffic situation in Apapa, adding that he is presently working on a maritime-related bill that would assist dock workers and stimulate economic development in the maritime industry.

Present at the event was the Lagos State All Progressives Party (APC) Chairman, Tunde Balogun, Muniru Muse, representing Lagos Central, Apapa APC chieftains, captains of industries, youths and women.