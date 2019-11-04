Zika Bobby

MUFUTAU Egberongbe, member representing Apapa Constituency in the House of Representatives, has raised alarm over the fresh invasion of Apapa by petroleum tankers.

Egberongbe, in a statement last week, called on Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to explain to Nigerians factors responsible for the recent return of gridlock and insanity to the area.

“I am forced to cry out because I was shocked to see tankers gradually trooping into Apapa again after the presidential special taskforce has successfully taken them off the road. I had to make my findings and what I was told was that the tank farms site at Satellite Town area of the state has been shut for whatever reason and that has forced all of them to reroute to Apapa,” he said.

Egberongbe described the situation as unusual, stating that the recent development may likely lead to nationwide fuel scarcity, urging the NNPC to address the nation on the reason why the Satellite Town tank farms was shut. “We have never had it this bad. A situation where tankers cannot lift fuel from other tank farms, then it would end up resulting in fuel scarcity. So the NNPC needs to assure the people that this recent development will not result in scarcity,” he added.