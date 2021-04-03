From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has felicitated with the people of the state for witnessing this year’s Easter.

Egbeyemi urged the people of the state to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to make the salvation of man possible.

According to his Easter message signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the Deputy Governor said the risen Jesus Christ gave hope to mankind that all challenges shall be overcome.

The Deputy Governor said the period of Easter calls for sober reflection on God’s love for man and how such can reflect on man’s relationship with fellow human beings to make the world a better place to live in.

Egbeyemi also congratulated Christians on the successful conclusion of the 40-day Lent which is the climax of the Easter season.

He described the resurrection of Jesus Christ as the defining moment of God’s plan for the salvation of mankind.

He urged Christians not to allow the lessons of sacrifice, humility, piety and submission to the will of the Almighty God learnt during the Lenten season to go in vain.

Egbeyemi called on Christians and adherents of other faiths to always pray for peace, progress, development and prosperity of Ekiti State and Nigeria.

He specifically urged them not to relent in their prayers for the success of Governor Kayode Fayemi in his avowed commitment to launching Ekiti on the path of sustainable development.

The Deputy Governor also enjoined the people of the state irrespective of their religious affiliations to live together in peace and harmony as they were all created by God to fulfill His purpose.

He commended the clergy and the entire body of Christ for their relentless prayers which has sustained Ekiti State and Nigeria expressing optimism that better days are ahead.