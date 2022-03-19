The 2022 Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis tournament ended in Lagos with Murewa Egbeyemi and Success Ogunjobi winning the coveted awards for the tournament’s Most Valuable Player in the male and fe- male categories.

The awards were the icing on the cake for Murewa who also won the 10 under title after defeating Dubem Amasiani 9-4 in a one-sided match. The story was not the same for Ogunjobi who, although lost the girls 14 under title to Bright Emmanuel 4-9, was rated as the most improved female player (in her category) by the organisers.

In other matches, the Ogunsakin brothers were the biggest winners as Seyi and Seun beat their opponents in the 12 Under and 16 Under categories.

