By Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability plans, Egbin Power Plc, has offered free medical intervention to 3,000 of members of its host community.

The medical outreach intervention included free cardiovascular, diabetes screening, dental care and medications for host communities in Egbin,Ipakun and Ijede was part of activities to mark the 2021 World Health Day

Speaking at the event where wheelchairs and crutches were also distributed to the physically challenged, the Head of Public Relations for the company, Mr. Kingsley Okotie, said; “for us at Egbin, part of our strategic focus for 2021 has to do with sustainability and our focus is in three phases; The people, the Plant and Profit. And you will agree with me that the most important and critical aspect of this focus for us is the people.

Recall that, we just completed our annual scholarship programme where about 20 beneficiaries from the communities were awarded vocational training for 60 persons amongst other CSR interventions in place for our hosts.

“The people is not just our employees or human capital, but, of course, also our environment, the people in the community where we operate, who has made it possible for us to do business and do this business in a sustainable manner.”

‘‘The leader of the medical team, Dr. Yomi Jaiye of CECY Health Consult said that the medical outreach is a great opportunity Egbin Plc has maximized to give back to the host communities over the last couple of years.

“Today is about giving back to the people of the communities that played host to the company that is holding a cardinal position in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“The 2021 World Heart Day is to spread awareness of the cardovascular diseases including heart diseases and stroke.

“This year, we are leveraging on technology to give the care to people and here right now, we have a smart ECG/ECH being done for the people. Then we also have smart devices that can do body mass index (bmi), without doing too much of calculation. We also have here smart blood sugar check as well as the fact that we will look at other conditions that could help heart care.

“There will be medical screenings for Cardiovascular diseases, Arthritis and Joint care, Diebetes, dental care and general consultations.”

Reacting to the development, representatives of the three host communites charged other companies and businesses in Nigeria to adopt the community relations template of Egbin in dealing with their hosts.

