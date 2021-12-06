From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A United States of America-based Nigerian up-coming artiste, Sunday Ochuko Egbo, popularly called Waavylevi, has expressed dissatisfaction with the way Nigeria is being run, lamenting that socialisation agents like the family, society and the country have failed the youths.

Speaking to newsmen from his base in Atlanta on his budding music career, the trained Science and Laboratory Technologist from Auchi Polytechnic, urged young Nigerians to remain focused and look inwards to explore God-given talents and entrepreneurial skills.

“There is no short cut to success but the government has failed the people, the government has failed Nigerians, the society has failed and many of our parents have failed too in performing their parental responsibilities of bringing up their children.

“A lot of brilliant students have gone to school, graduated with flying colours but they don’t have jobs to do although I am not justifying that when you don’t have a job, do crime, no, they should go into other legitimate things.

“When I was in school, we were taught entrepreneurial skills which I used before I left Nigeria and I am still doing it. I hawked, I was into farming and I was doing well before God brought me to this other side of life so the youths must remain positive, they should look inwards and see the creativity in them and not fail like the same government they are criticising.

“The Bible says there is a way that seemeth right to a man and the end is destruction so the youths must be cautious. God has given us gifts, they should explore these and make our community a better place, use your gift for the benefit of all because the idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” Egbo said.

On music career, he said he was influenced by his parents who were good singers and dancers and he started singing from his secondary school and tertiary school days, where he formed several groups with like minds to do live shows in churches and social gathering in schools before moving out of Nigeria for greener pastures.

Egbo, a trained Science and Laboratory Technologist from Auchi Polytechnic said: “I started my music from the church, so I have some gospel music too but the singles I have dropped so far are secular music; some of them are highlife, some reggae, I am very versatile in music so I play all genres.

