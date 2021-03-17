From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Rear Admiral Kennedy Obinawanne Egbuchulam has assumed duty as the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command (CNC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State with a declaration of zero tolerance for criminality and illegalities.

Egbuchulam who took over from his predecessor, Rear Admiral Saidu Suleiman Garba, who is now the Navy Secretary at Naval Headquarters Abuja, on Wednesday at the Command Headquarters in Yenagoa, enjoined officers and ratings of the command that they owe it a duty to the Chief of Naval Staff and to Nigeria to ensure that there is no threat in their Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“I want to say that at this period we cannot do less than continue in the example that has been set before us. We will do our utmost best; we cannot afford to rest on our oars to take the command to a greater height. I want to enjoin every one of us that all hands must be on deck. We must have in mind the core values of the Navy, integrity, professionalism and team work. Let me reiterate that the Nigeria Navy expects discipline and loyalty from all of us. The Navy has zero tolerance for criminality and illegalities.

I want to tell you that I will endeavour to lead you by example and I expect every one of us, the leaders and all of the command hierarchy to do the same thing. We must lead by example. I equally want to say that the Chief of Naval Staff expects nothing less from each and every one of you. You hold it a duty to the Chief of Naval Staff and to the Nigeria Navy to ensure that the vision and the mission of the Chief of Naval Staff are meant in our Areas of Responsibility. We must work to ensure that our AOR is secure and we will keep the environment conducive for all Nigerians to do their business and to live in peace,” he said.

Garba in his valedictory remarks commended the officers and ratings for the accomplishments recorded during his tour of duty.

According to him looking back at what has been collectively achieved, he expressed optimism that “we would continue to work together in the future to enhance the effort of the Command.”

Garba in an interview stated that the major challenge being faced in the Command is the issue of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalization which he said the Command was able to tackle during his tenure such that Nigeria did not experience drop in oil production.