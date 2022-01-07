From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The new Kogi State police commissioner , Edward Egbuka has warned police personnel under his command not to engage in any form of extortions or corrupt practices saying those caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law

The new CP while addressing his management team at the police headquarters in Lokoja on Friday expressed disgust over the attitude of some police who he said have no conscience extorting money from those they were paid to protect warning that machinery will be put in place to bring such corrupt personnel to face the wrath of the law

The police boss who said he has zero tolerance for human right abuses and any form of corrupt practices urged his men to key into the Inspector- general mission of citizens- led policing and respect for rule of law that will engender public confidence in them

He said having worked in the state as a DCP operations , he knows the hot spots in the state and will therefore engage experienced and competent hands to help bring the crime rate in the state to the barest minimum.

The CP also warns members of the public to desist from jungle justice and urged them to report criminals to the nearest police station rather than resorting to self help

While complimenting the role of Vigilante and hunters group in the fight against banditry and other forms of crimes in the state, he however stressed the need for their activities tot be diligently guided and monitored by the police to avoid recklessness .

The CP pleaded for the cooperation of practising journalists in the state and all stakeholders and called on the public to provide timely and actionable information to the police.