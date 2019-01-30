Uche Usim, Abuja

The Managing Director Total E&P, Nicolas Terraz, has assured that the Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will add 200, 000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) to Nigeria’s current production of two million bpd.

He also urged oil sector stakeholders to internalise the culture of efficiency and innovation as they remain key enablers that guarantee safer work, reduced operational costs, faster and better decisions, and generally increased productivity.

Speaking at the ongoing Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), in Abuja, Tuesday, Terraz, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Managing Director (Deep Water) Ahmadu-Kida Musa Egina production represents about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s current production, adding; “with Egina, Total will be operating about 23 per cent of the national production and we are proud to be significant contributors in securing Nigeria’s oil and gas future.

According to the total boss, Egina set unprecedented records of local content and capacity building, noting that the project stands as a great testament to Total’s commitment to Nigeria and the company’s determination to support and advance local content development.

“He said: 77 per cent of man-hours worked on the project was done locally with 60,000 tons of equipment fabricated in Nigeria by local contractors.

“In addition to drilling records and other significant achievements, the Egina project achieved the integration of six locally fabricated top side modules in Lagos; a first for Nigeria and Africa.

“Total has developed a strong partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other partners. Our downstream operation is so diverse in Nigeria that there is a Total filling station in every local government of the country. Total is today, the only International Oil Company (IOC) that is still active in the downstream sector with more than 550 filling stations nationwide.

“We are also active in the solar energy with our AWANGO lamps that address the electricity needs of rural communities not connected to the national grid”, he revealed.

On the summit, Terraz said it has shown considerable potential as a destination of choice for oil and gas policy articulation and evaluation; sharing of industry best practices; peer-review of unique solutions to industry challenges; brain storming on the problems yet unsolved; and a melting pot of innovations as well as a forum for discussing emerging global trends that impact the entire oil and gas value chain.”