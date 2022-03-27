Super Eagles have assured that Samuel Chukwueze and Innocent Bonke suffered knocks but not serious enough to keep them away from Tuesday’s return leg World Cup playoffs in Ghana.

Super Eagles spokesman Babafemi Raji disclosed that both players are still being assessed.

Bonke was forced out in the 64th minute from what appeared to be a groin injury.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Chukwueze also did not complete the match in Kumasi Friday night.

The Eagles will train at the MKO Abiola National Stadium later Saturday ahead of the decisive return leg clash.