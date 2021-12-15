Newly appointed Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, has altered the provisional list of players submitted for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by sacked Gernot Rohr, according to a report by owngoalnigeria.com.

Rohr had submitted a list of 40 players from which he intends to call 30 to camp for preparation for the AFCON but following his sack, the list now has some new names in it.

According to the report, Huesca of Spain midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has been added to the list as well as Akinkumi Amoo of Swedish side, Hammarby. Amoo was due to be a part of the Super Eagles team for an exhibition game in Spain but the game has now been canceled owing to the recent wave of coronavirus.

The game in Spain was supposed to be prosecuted by four foreign-based players and 16 players picked from the Nigeria Professional Football League teams. In the list of foreign-based players, Alhassan Yusuf of Belgium side, Antwerp, was also listed.

Like Amoo, Yusuf, it was gathered, has now been added to the list same as an unnamed player picked from the NPFL. Usman Mohammed of the Nigeria U23 team of 2016, who now plays for Hapoel Haidara in Israel, is also in the list prepared by Eguavoen.

