1980 Africa Cup of Nations- winning star Henry Nwosu is convinced that the Nigeria Football Federation has made the right decision by appoint- ing Augustine Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke as joint head coaches of the Super Eagles.

The three-time African champions are currently with-out a handler after Eguavoen stepped down from his interim role following the team’s early elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 56-year-old had taken charge after long-serving German Gernot Rohr was sacked in December following a string of uninspiring performances.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .