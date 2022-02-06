1980 Africa Cup of Nations- winning star Henry Nwosu is convinced that the Nigeria Football Federation has made the right decision by appoint- ing Augustine Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke as joint head coaches of the Super Eagles.
The three-time African champions are currently with-out a handler after Eguavoen stepped down from his interim role following the team’s early elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 56-year-old had taken charge after long-serving German Gernot Rohr was sacked in December following a string of uninspiring performances.
The NFF initially lined up Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro as the substantive head coach, but Eguavoen impressed at the Afcon, guiding the Super Eagles to three group stage wins.
The local media is awash with reports that the Sapele-born coach has been chosen to take charge of the Eagles alongside former Tanzania head coach Amuneke. Both were members of the Super Eagles side that lifted the 1994 Nations Cup and appeared at the FIFA World Cup for the first time later that year. The NFF is yet to confirm or deny the reports.
