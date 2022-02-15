Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Austin Eguavoen, and some of his assistants, have departed Nigeria for England ahead of the World Cup playoff against Ghana.

Eguavoen was seen alongside his first assistant, Emmanuel Amuneke on their way to England where they will hold talks with some players of the national team.

The essence of the trip is to clear the air on matters involving bonuses and also to hold talks, if possible with Crystal Palace duo of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze on switching allegiance to Nigeria.

A top source in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) told owngoalnigeria.com that contacts have been established with both Olise and Eze and if all goes according to plan, they will meet with the coach.

“It’s on the menu and contacts have been made already. Ademola Lookman is secured but the duo of Eze and Olise need to hear from the coach what his plans are for them. Southampton’s Nathan Tella and Ovie Ejaria of Reading will also, if possible, meet with the coach.

“The idea is to get the best readily available players to represent Nigeria. Football development is all encompassing. Talents eligible for Nigeria should be convinced to play for the country,” the source concluded.