Austin Eguavoen on Sunday in Ilorin raised the prospect that players in the domestic league have the chance to enjoy a call up to the Super Eagles.

Since returning from the AFCON 2021 where he led the Super Eagles as interim Manager, Austin Eguavoen has been moving round match venues of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in his capacity as theNigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Technical Director.

Eguavoen, who led the Super Eagles to a round of 16 finish at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon told www.npfl.ng that any “Nigerian playing in any of the leagues in the country can get a chance to play for the national team.”

The visits have seen Eguavoen make first hand assessment of players in the domestic league, who hitherto, were almost frozen out of invitations to the national team by the sacked Manager, Gernot Rorh.