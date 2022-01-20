Under Eguavoen, the three- time African champions are dominating their opponents and playing with a freedom and flair that is translating to the fan base.

As the team continues to spread its wings in Cameroon, traveling fan sand local media in northern Cameroon continue to chant the name of Eguavoen, and are urging the NFF to drop the idea of naming a foreign coach.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, has hinted that Eguavoen could retain the post should he lead the country to a fourth title, but the former Gent defender is not looking too far ahead.

“My mandate is to work with these amazing players and colleagues in Cameroon,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“We have given the players the freedom to enjoy themselves and the fans a reason to believe in the team again.

“But we can’t pay attention to those calling us the tournament favourites now. I have no control over what happens at the end of this competition.

“Anything outside my mandate is not up to me and I just want to focus on the next opponent and take it from there.”