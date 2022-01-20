Austin Eguavoen has backed the appointment of Jose Paseiro as his successor as Nigeria coach at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Former Super Eagles captain, Eguavoen, 56, had been working as the Nigeria Foot-ball Federation’s technical director before being asked
to replace long-serving boss, Gernot Rohr and fill in on the bench until Portugal’s Jose Paseiro took over.
“I was part of the group that interviewed a couple of coaches and as technical director I was involved, which is a full credit to the NFF,” he said.
“It’s still up to the federation to decide. But if a contract has been signed we have to respect it.
“The only thing I can guarantee is that if Jose Paseiro comes in, we are going to have a very good working relationship. I know the terrain, he doesn’t.
“We have to provide him with the platform for him to be comfortable, relax and do the job. I will support him from the bottom of my heart 100%, because it’s not about me, it’s about the country.”
Under Eguavoen, the three- time African champions are dominating their opponents and playing with a freedom and flair that is translating to the fan base.
As the team continues to spread its wings in Cameroon, traveling fan sand local media in northern Cameroon continue to chant the name of Eguavoen, and are urging the NFF to drop the idea of naming a foreign coach.
NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, has hinted that Eguavoen could retain the post should he lead the country to a fourth title, but the former Gent defender is not looking too far ahead.
“My mandate is to work with these amazing players and colleagues in Cameroon,” he told BBC Sport Africa.
“We have given the players the freedom to enjoy themselves and the fans a reason to believe in the team again.
“But we can’t pay attention to those calling us the tournament favourites now. I have no control over what happens at the end of this competition.
“Anything outside my mandate is not up to me and I just want to focus on the next opponent and take it from there.”
It is a high time Nigeria needs to concentrate having a home based manager to manage the National Team- Green Eagles like what’s happening in most African countries. Eguavoen has really tried as a seasonal manager and he has done very well for winning all the phase one matches, and now, into eliminatory level. A Nigerian coach knows how to deal with his Nigerians attitude and behaviour. He has the ability to know how to deal with the Nigerian individual human relationships, but the most uncomfortable aspect is when players might feel that, in order to be be relevant or to be shortlisted into the team, he must corrupt members of the technical team.