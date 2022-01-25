Nigeria interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, has denied reports he will quit following their exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles, three-time continental champions, won all three group games in Cameroon but were beaten 1-0 by Tunisia in the last 16.

Eguavoen, technical director at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), took charge of the side after long-serving coach Gernot Rohr was sacked just four weeks before the tournament began.

“I came here as an interim manager because of what’s been played out,” Eguavoen told BBC Sport Africa.

“Our former coach was relieved of his duties and it was just weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations.

“As technical director, anywhere in the world that is what is obtainable.

“If there is a vacancy, it is the technical director that steps in before a new coach a new coach is appointed. So that’s why you see me taking this role and an interim man.

“Some of our journalists sometimes they change words, which is not too good. But we will manage it.”

Nigeria has appointed Jose Peseiro to replace Rohr at the end of December, but the Portuguese only travelled to Cameroon with the Super Eagles as ‘an observer’.

However, Eguavoen is not sure whether he will lead the side in their two-legged 2022 World Cup play-off against Ghana in March.