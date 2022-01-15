By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles Interim boss Augustine Eguavoen has warned his lads not to be selfish as they approach Sudan in today’s match day two outing of the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Despite recording a 1-0 victory in the tournament group opener against Egypt, the handler believes team-work remains the key to success in his quest to lead the three time African champion to glory.

Revealing this, Eguavoen took to his verified social media handle displaying several images of his team preparation. The 56 year-old who was seen drilling and instructing his boys went on ordering the lads with the word “Teamwork Nigeria Super Eagles.”

After tutoring Nigeria to a winning start, SaturdaySun Sports gathered the hard -as-nail defender has the most win-record with the Super Eagles, winning nine of his 12 matches in charge between 2005 and 2007, and is one of only three coaches to have steered an African country to the top 10 of the FIFA rankings (the other two being Clemens Westerhof and Egypt’s Hassan Shehata).

He waved aside the record of his being the only Nigeria coach to have led the Super Eagles to win all three group phase matches at the AFCON, when his wards steamrolled Ghana, Zimbabwe and Senegal in Egypt 16 years ago.