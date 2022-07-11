Former Super Eagles interim head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has congratulated Nigerian midfielder, Joe Ayodele Aribo after the 25-year-old completed his move to Southampton FC.

Southampton, on Saturday, made Aribo her latest transfer summer signing after sealing a £10 million (plus add-ons) deal for the Super Eagles star from Glasgow Rangers.

Three years ago, Aribo was scraping the bottom of the barrel in the English Football League with Charlton Athletic.

But fast forward to the present: Aribo has won a Scottish Premiership, lifted the Scottish Cup, scored in the Europa League final, and finally earned the chance to play in arguably the world’s most glamorous league.

Eguavoen saw firsthand the brilliance of the former Ibrox hero on the football pitch during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon earlier this year.

As interim manager, Eguavoen deployed Aribo in three of Nigeria’s four matches at the Championship before the Eagles crashed out in the knockout stages. The NFF Technical Director is in no doubt that Aribo is one of the most gifted football players on the continent. And he has backed his younger compatriot to prosper in his new home in England.

“Your work ethic, love, and passion for the game is clear for all to see. One of the finest midfield talents from Africa at the moment. I wish you the very best on the south coast.

“Go and Conquer, Aribo.”

Aribo registered 26 goals and 25 assists in 146 appearances for Rangers.