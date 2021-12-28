Interim Nigeria manager Augustine Eguavoen has made a formation hint regarding how the Super Eagles will line up at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Fans and pundits alike are of the opinion that the Super Eagles should resort to wing-play that worked so well for the national team in their glory years of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Eguavoen highlighted that the current wingers in the Super Eagles fold are not on the same level as the likes of Ajax Amsterdam legend Finidi George and ex-Barcelona star Emmanuel Amunike.

Nigeria has selected wingers Chidera Ejuke, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Emmanuel Dennis in a 28-man AFCON squad, two of whom Eguavoen has labeled explosive.

“For you to get on the field and then have the formation right you must have the personnel as well,” Eguavoen told NFF TV.

“When you talk of wing play like people are clamoring for, yes why not? That has always been our tradition but whereby you don’t have the Finidis, Amunikes, Elahos, Odegbamis from wing play how do you achieve that?

“We have to try to be flexible as well. Yes we have these kids now. From Villarreal Chukwueze, we have Simon, going forward we can be explosive but what about defending?

“We’re talking about wing players offensively but you have to do a defensive job as well.”

Erstwhile Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr deployed a 3-5-2 formation in his last three games as coach of the Super Eagles.