Super Eagles boss Augustine Eguavoen has expressed satisfaction over the mood of the players in camp. He is also pleased with how quickly the players have adjusted to his methods.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived in Garoua on Wednesday night in preparation for the African Cup of Nations, which begins this weekend, albeit Nigeria’s first game is on Tuesday.

There are supposed to be 28 players in camp, but Odion Ighalo has dropped out while Tyronne Ebuehi and Jamilu Collins are yet to arrive.

However, Eguavoen has not wasted any time in enforcing his instructions on the team. And so far, he is impressed with the kind of response he has gotten.

“No man knows it all, but I have my own philosophy,” Eguavoen said via NFF TV.

“I have my own way of doing things, but I will try to make you understand why I want you to do it my way, and we’ve been preaching that from day one.

“And the boys quite understand me now, and they have never showed any sign of grievances, they’ve been happy, they’ve been responding very well.”

The three-time AFCON winners begin their quest for a fourth title next Tuesday when they trade tackles with the Pharaohs of Egypt, and the Super Eagles boss will hope that his lads heed his directions.