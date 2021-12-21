Interim Nigeria manager, Augustine Eguavoen, believes Wilfred Ndidi could become one of the best defensive midfielders in the world if the Leicester City star does not hold back.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner pointed out that Ndidi still has a long way to go before he is on the same level as Sunday Oliseh, who was one of the best defensive midfielders in the world at the height of his career.

In a distinguished club career, Oliseh played for European giants Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund and was a key member of the Nigeria squad at the 1994 AFCON and World Cup.

Though Ndidi has been a rock in midfield for Leicester City and the Super Eagles, Eguavoen has the impression that he is not playing to his full potential.

“When I see Wilfred Ndidi in the midfield, not one hundred percent like Oliseh but I’ll say he’s on his way to becoming one of the best defensive midfield players in the world but he’s holding back as far as I’m concerned,” Eguavoen told ATHLST.

“He’s got a lot to still give, I’ve spoken to him on one or two occasions, and the reason why he is holding back I don’t know.