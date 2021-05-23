Former Nigeria Internationals Austin Eguavoen and Ndubuisi Okosieme, have commended the magnanimity of the US based former Flying Eagles invitee Osagie Christopher Ekhator for organizing an U20 youth soccer tournament in Benin.

Eguavoen, who is an apostle of catch them young said Edo State is gradually going back to the days when the state was known as a home of all sorts in Nigeria.

“We are happy with this development. This is the kind of thing we want in Edo State. Those of us who are stakeholders in this business need to put in their time and resources to help the upcoming ones. If other persons can join hands and do half of this, our youths will be taken off the streets.”

Ndubuisi Okosieme on his part called on other Edo indigenes abroad to emulate the kind gesture of Ekhator through sponsorship of youth tournaments so that Edo youths can be taken off the streets.

“This is a good one and I am happy with the development. We want Edo State to be the warehouse of football production the way it was in the past. But one thing I want to say is that it is not enough to gather players for competition and after that nothing is done about it.”