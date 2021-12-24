Super Eagles interim, coach Austin Eguavoen, has praised Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, saying the Nigerian has the qualities he is looking for in a striker.

Osimhen has been brilliant for both club and country this season, although he is currently sidelined with a facial injury.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Napoli this season while he was also Nigeria’s top scorer in the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers with four goals.

Osimhen is expected to lead the line for Nigeria at the 2021 AFCON after confirming he would be available for selection.

The news is a major boost for Nigeria and Eguavoen. And ahead of the tournament, the former Enyimba coach has praised the attacking qualities of the youngster.

“So I think Osimhen is one player that really excites me when it comes to attacking,” Eguavoen added.