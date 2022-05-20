Former Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has praised Nigerian stars Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, and Calvin Bassey for their performances for Rangers this season.

He also urged the Super Eagles stars to move on from their defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the finals of the Europa League.

Bassey and Aribo started for Rangers when the former Scottish champions lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

Both Super Eagles stars were splendid on the night. Bassey put up a man-of-the-match performance, while Aribo scored the opening goal.

Unfortunately, a poor penalty by Aaron Ramsey ensured that the Germans won 5-4 on penalties, and the Gers would continue their 40-year wait for a European trophy.

Former Super Eagles boss Eguavoen took to social media to praise the players and encourage them after the painful defeat. “Commiserations to Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, and Calvin Bassey,” Eguavoen said.

“A fantastic season from all of them. A penalty shootout can go either way. They should be very proud.

“Nigerians continue to show their excellence around the world.” Despite the loss, the Gers can be proud that they reached the finals of Europe’s second-tier competition.

They have a chance to claim their only major silverware of the season when they lock horns with Hearts in the finals of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.