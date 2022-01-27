Coach Austin Eguavoen has sent heartfelt messages to supporters of the Super Eagles and AS Roma’s manager, Jose Mourinho.

In an interim capacity, Eguavoen led the Nigerian national team to a disappointing second-round elimination at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

It is the first time the Super Eagles would be knocked out at the Round of 16 stage since it was introduced to the Nations Cup.

The abrupt exit was even more shocking considering that the Eagles played some of their best football in recent times, recording three straight wins over Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.

There were even talks of Nigeria being one of the favorites to lift the title in Cameroon, raising fans’ expectations on a team that was not given much of a chance to impress a few days into the tournament.

But all those hopes were dashed when Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the Super Eagles to dump them out of the AFCON.

Many Nigerian fans have been disappointed, hurt, and angry since Sunday after that unexpected result.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

But Eguavoen, while appreciating the fans’ immense support, has urged them to keep their faith in the Super Eagles as the team will return more potent than ever.

“Our greatest strength is in the fact that we always come back stronger. Your support of the Team over the past few weeks has been exceptional.

“Thank you Naija, we will be back,” the former defender wrote on his official Twitter account.

Eguavoen also sent birthday wishes to AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United tactician, regarded as one of the best in the business, turned 59 on Wednesday, January 26.

And posting a picture he took with the Portuguese manager, Eguavoen wrote: “Happy 59th Birthday to the Special One, José Mourinho.”