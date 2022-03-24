Coach Austin Eguavoen has described himself as “positive” while backing the Super Eagles to win well against archrivals Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Both teams begin the battle Friday night in Kumasi, before they clash again in Abuja Tuesday for a place at the World Cup in November.

Eguavoen said he has a formidable squad to go past the Black Stars to Qatar 2022.

“It’s a very crucial match, a lot is at stake,” the 56-year-old coach admitted.

“The most important thing is to qualify for the World Cup.

“We have a strong squad and a large pool of players to choose from.

“The boys are sharp and ready to go.

“We have to win well against Ghana to get over the line.

“We will do the talking on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Former African champions, the Super Eagles will this morning depart for Kumasi, Ghana ahead of tomorrow’s crucial World Cup qualifying playoff against Black Stars.

The Augustine Eguavoen-led team held their final training session in Abuja on Wednesday evening before leaving for Ghana clash in the World Cup play-off.