Interim Nigeria boss, Augustine Eguavoen, has acknowledged that William Troost-Ekong is lacking confidence ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.
Last season, the Tottenham Hotspur academy product was a reliable player for club and country, helping the Hornets secure promotion to the Premier League and the Super Eagles qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.
One of the first names on erstwhile coach Gernot Rohr’s team-sheet, Troost-Ekong was a key member of the Super Eagles squad that posted three consecutive clean sheets in their last three matches of the AFCON qualifiers.
Now, he is regarded as an error-prone player both for Watford and Nigeria and his starting spot is under threat.
Troost-Ekong was involved in the mix-up with defensive partner, Leon Balogun, that led to Central African Republic scoring a late winner against the Super Eagles in October, and was blamed for the goal conceded in the home fixture against Cape Verde during the World Cup qualifiers.
Leave a Reply