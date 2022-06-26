From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Sunday warned that he would not hesitate to ban any masquerade whose supporters foment trouble during the 2022 annual Ibadan Egungun festival that will kick off tomorrow (Monday).

The first-class monarch noted that the festival should ordinarily be means of entertainment and camaraderie in the city, saying that some unscrupulous elements have made every masquerade festival to look like war, through which they unleash hooliganism and thuggery on the residents of Ibadan.

Oba Balogun, who gave the warning on Sunday, via a statement signed by his media aide, Oladele Ogunsola, before the commencement of the traditional vigil on Sunday night at the respective family houses that would present masquerades for the festival.

The festival, according to the statement would kick off at the Aliiwo palace of the Olubadan with the major and big masquerades to be led by Atipako, coming to dance for Oba Balogun, and they would be accompanied by the members of Olubadan-in-Council, during which supplications would be made to gods for peace to reign in the land.

Oba Balogun, who would be hosting the masquerades for the first time since his coming to the Olubadan throne, was quoted as saying that he would not tolerate any act of hooliganism with a threat to ban any masquerade, whose supporters forment trouble or cause breach of the peace.

According to the statement, “I congratulate my sons and daughters in Ibadanland on this occasion of this year’s Egungun festival, the first of which I’m hosting as the Olubadan and appeal to all to be sensitive to the mood of the nation as regards security as we celebrate the annual festival.

“We must not lose touch with the purpose of the traditional event, which is celebrated annually as a way of thanking our ancestors for the legacies of love, brotherliness and mode of worship bequeathed to us. It is also a period for us to seek for their continual guidance as well as protection from the ravages of all forms of diseases.

“We cannot afford to drop all these positive legacies on the altar of daylight robbery, hooliganism, brigandage and thuggery. Or can we turn the entertainment aspect of the festival to something that would leave sour taste in the mouths of our people? I enjoin all to please celebrate with caution, love and consideration for others.”

Olubadan used the occasion to pray for peace and tranquility in Ibadanland, just as he charged the security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities by nipping in the bud any form of violence before such escalates.