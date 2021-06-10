From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, has warned hoodlums against violating the existing peace in Ibadan, saying troublemakers would be dealt with decisively.

She gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday, by the Public Relations Officer for the command, Mr. Adewale Osifeso.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police, through diligent intelligence, has been intimated about plots by criminally minded persons in the state to deliberately violate one of the richest displays of cultural heritage in the Continent.

“Recall that on Tuesday, June 2, 2021, Oyo State Police Command, under the constructive leadership of CP Ngozi Onadeko, proactively organised a stakeholders’ meeting with leaders of the various ‘OJE’ groups (Masquerade Bearing Households) at the command’s conference hall.

“The meeting was to predominantly review past processions and to harp on actions necessary to ensure a hitch-free festivity.

“The event was concluded with the official signing of a peace-pact, legally binding before, during and after the festivities.

“Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police wishes to affirm the command’s position of not folding its hands in docile stupefaction, while the historical event evolves into a ‘free-for-all’ avenue for bloodletting, arson, stealing, rape and other vices.

“To this effect, the command promises to deal decisively with anyone that breaches the relative tranquility enjoyed in the state. Therefore, the Commissioner of Police wishes to emphatically assure the good people of Oyo State that effective and proficient deployment has been made to ensure heightened levels of security in the state.

“She, therefore, appeals to all and sundry to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or molestation.”