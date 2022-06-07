From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

First civilian governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, yesterday won the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) ticket for Ebonyi North senatorial zone.

Egwu was first elected into the Senate in 2015, and was re-elected in 2019 on PDP platform.

The returning officer for the primary, Onyekachi Daniel, said the former education minister scored 111 votes to defeat Chikodiri Ojemba, who scored 14 votes

The election took place at People’s Club in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Also in Ebonyi South, former member of House of Representatives, Linus Abaa Okorie, emerged candidate of the party.

Okorie, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2019, emerged the candidate of the party at a primary in Afikpo on Saturday.

He defeated the current senator representing the district in the National Assembly, Micheal Nnachi, to pick the party’s ticket.

The returning officer, Nwofe Philip, while announcing the results, said Okorie polled 132 votes to defeat Nnachi who scored 35 votes.

He noted that delegates from the five local government areas of the zone participated in the election.

He described the exercise as peaceful, free, fair and credible.

In Ebonyi Central, former minister for culture and tourism, Frank Ogbuewu, picked the ticket of the party, to contest the general election in 2023.

