From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A new leadership for the Keffi Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association has been elected and inaugurated.

The event took place at the High Court, Keffi, Nasarawa State, on Saturday, 15th October, 2022.

Announcing the results of the Elective Congress, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Barr. Favour Shuaibu Illiyasu declared Barr. Egya John Nuhu Esq. winner of the Chairmanship position after he polled a total of 58 votes against his opponent, Barr. Jegede Oarhe who garnered 18 votes.

Other elected officials include Kaigama Ibrahim Esq.(Vice Chairman), Haruna Ramalan Esq.(Secretary), Amanambu Isaac Esq.(Assistant Secretary), Na’Allah Abniyilo Esq.(Financial Secretary), Abdulmuhsin Wakawa Esq.(Publicity Secretary), Christopher Ambla Esq.(Social Secretary) and Alexander Epu Esq.(Provost).

In his post-inauguration speech, Barr. Egya appreciated the members for reposing confidence in him, assuring that his leadership, despite obvious challenges, would be an all-encompassing one for the overall benefits of the Association, its members and the general Nigerian society.

The new Chairman opined that his administration would uphold the unity and sanctity of the Association above personal interest, even as he called on his senior colleagues to always carry their junior colleagues along in order to create a level-playing ground for all, irrespective of their status, adding that such attribute would persuade members to be more dedicated to the affairs of the branch and take it to an enviable height.

The new Chairman noted that he would consolidate on the gains of his predecessor, Moses Ede, especially by completing the Secretariat project, but equally outlined some of his agenda to include procuring a vehicle to ease movement of members, an aggressive membership drive, uniting the Bar by supporting junior practitioners in areas necessary, an increased enforcement of human rights laws, promoting professional conduct for its members, and to have a Bar that will be the envy of all.

He thanked Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for ensuring a peaceful environment for members of the Bar to practice.

He equally appreciated other well-meaning individuals in the State and beyond for their relentless commitments and supports to the Keffi Branch of the NBA, pleading with them not to be tired with the requests of the body.

The new leadership will serve an unrenewable tenure of two years in office.

