The Secretary-General, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Mohammad Barkindo, has praised Egypt’s achievements in energy field over the years.

Barkindo made the commendation on Wednesday during his bilateral meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum, Tarek el-Molla on the sidelines of the EGYPS (Egypt Petroleum Show) 2022 Exhibition and Conference.

During the meeting, Barkindo also highlighted Egypt’s strategic location among oil-producing and consuming countries.

He expressed happiness on his participation in the activities of the fifth session of EGYPS.

On his part, Egyptian Minister el-Molla said that the discussions reviewed the current situation of the global oil markets, the successive developments and great challenges being witnessed.

The talks also tackled available opportunities to achieve a state of balance between supply and demand for oil, and opportunities of the global energy sector to launch a new phase in the transition to clean energy and climate change.

The OPEC Secretary-General also met with Sheikh Ahmed El Tayyeb, Grand Imam of the Al-Azhar, in Cairo, Egypt

Al-Azhar was opened in 972 CE by the Fatimids.

The Grand Imam briefed the Barkindo on the activities of Al-Azhar, including those related to education, noting that it has become an important landmark for all Muslims across the world.

Barkindo thanked the Grand Imam for hosting the OPEC delegation.

He also recalled the roots of OPEC and the instrumental role that Egypt played in the organisation’s founding in 1960.

“Cairo is our home; it is the root of our organisation. We thank Egypt and its leadership for the support provided over the years.” (NAN)