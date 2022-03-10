By Chinelo Obogo

EgyptAir has said it opened three new ticketing offices in Lagos and Ibadan to bring its services closer to its customers and trade partners.

Speaking at the launch of the offices in Lagos, the airline’s Country Manager, Mr. Muharram Abdel Rahman said; “We are here today to launch our new offices to give our customers easy access to our services leveraging the strength of our partners. Our ticketing offices will launch through the Wakanow Travel Center network across Nigeria, enabling our plans to expand our operations further into the Northern and Southern parts of the country.

“This airline was established in 1932 as the first airline in Africa and the Middle East and the seventh in the world. The airline also has a rich history in Nigeria being only the second airline to land in Nigeria. We are proud to be an African airline and we have been serving Nigeria now for more than 56 years,” Mr. Rahman said.

Expressing his excitement, the CEO of Wakanow, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji said; “This partnership is an enhancement for us as we are providing the services, our technology knowhow and our footprint to help the airline service its customers.

“This is not a game changer; this is the game. The game for us is innovation. We are not competing because innovation does not need competition. Innovation is driven by thinking about the customer and taking care of them and the airline is willing to take care of the customer. We are now the only travel agency in Nigeria that can facilitate visa on arrival to Cairo through our partnership with the airline and Karnak,” Mr. Adedeji said.