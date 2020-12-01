Naval forces from Egypt and Greece conducted joint military exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, Egypt’s armed forces said in a statement on Monday.

The exercises covered activities of sailing formation, transportation and training, aiming to enhance maritime security measures in the Mediterranean.

The drill was conducted by Egyptian naval units that participated in the Egyptian-Russian “Friendship Bridge-3” exercises that concluded last week in the Black Sea, according to the statement.

Egypt, a major military power in the Arab world, annually holds several military exercises with Arab, African, and Western allies to boost military cooperation and share military expertise. (Xinhua/NAN)