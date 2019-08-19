Team Egypt has claimed the first position on the medals table, as Judo event came to an end on Sunday, BSNSports.com.ng reported.

North African countries dominated the top 4 in the medals table.

At the end of the Judo event, Egypt won 4 gold and 4 silver medals, closely followed by Morocco in second position with 2 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals (11), as Algeria won 2 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals (11) to clinch the 4th position.

West African countries, Gabon, Cameroon, and Senegal were 5th, 6th and 7th respectively. Gabon won two gold, and 1 bronze, Cameroon won 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze, while Senegal have two medals, which consisted of 1 gold and 1 bronze.

South Africa, Angola and Mauritius occupied the 8th, 9th and 10th positions.