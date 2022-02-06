Senegal are aiming to win their first ever AFCON, after reaching the final three times, twice in the last three years while Egypt will hope to win their first trophy since 2010 and their eighth overall.

After a lengthy call be- tween Hesham Talaat Mostafa, CEO of Ta- laat Mostafa business group, and Sport Minister Ashraf Sobhi, an agreement was reached in which both parties agreed to provide EGP10 million in rewards for the entire Egypt national team squad, if they beat Senegal.

Sobhi also explained that this reward will be in addition to the rewards given by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to the winning nation.