Egypt on Thursday received the first batch of China’s anti-coronavirus materials including 20,000 N95 masks, 10,000 protective suits and 10,000 testing kits for COVID-19.

Mohamed Shawky, undersecretary of Egyptian Health Ministry, when receiving the materials at the airport, expressed his “appreciation to the Chinese side for the aid and its support for Egypt amid the ongoing difficult conditions.’’

Shawky also hailed the deep ties between the two countries in all fields.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said China would provide information and technical assistance for Egypt to contain the pandemic, adding more batches of aid will be sent to Egypt in the coming days.

“The materials are gifts from the People’s Republic of China to Egypt for jointly fighting against the novel coronavirus,’’ Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed, said according to a statement by her ministry.

Zayed extended her gratitude to the Chinese government and people, praising China’s precautionary measures for successfully curbing the spread of the virus.

Egypt has so far reported 2,505 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a death toll of 183. (Xinhua/NAN)