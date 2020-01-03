The parliaments of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain on Friday jointly voiced rejection for Turkish intervention in Libya.

In a joint statement, the legislative councils of the four Arab countries expressed “worries regarding the security challenges, foreign interventions and terrorist attacks that face Libya and the neighbouring countries’’.

“The four parliaments firmly reject and condemn the Turkish parliament decision for approving the military intervention in Libya.

“The Turkish move is a flagrant and inadmissible violation of the international law rules and is an aggression on the Libyan sovereignty and the unity of its lands,’’ the statement said.

The four parliaments stressed their full support for the Arab League rejection of any foreign intervention in Libya, as stated in the Tuesday’s emergency meeting at the level of permanent delegates in Cairo.

The statement reiterated their fixed stance of rejecting aggression of any party on any Arab country.

It added that foreign intervention enhance terrorist capabilities and hinder the peace and political solution efforts.

Such intervention, they added, is also capable of shaking the regional stability and threatens the security of the states bordering Libya thereby creating a humanitarian crisis.

They called on the international community to take responsibilities for stopping the foreign intervention in any Arab country and to boost the political solution for maintaining stability and security of the countries and the people in the region.

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament passed a motion that authorises the government to deploy troops in Libya for a year to support the UN-backed government based in the capital Tripoli.

The motion said that the Turkish government would decide on the size, timing and scope of the deployment of troops in Libya.

Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The Libyan conflict escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli and another in the north-eastern city of Tobruk allied with self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar. (Xinhua/NAN)