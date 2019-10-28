In line with its policy to support youth empowerment, education, and excellence among Nigerian youngsters, EgyptAir has rewarded the commitment and hard work of Miss Deborah Olatunji, a student of Holy Saviours College, Isolo with a free ticket to Dubai for winning the 10th edition of the National Travel Essay Competition (NTEC 2019).

The district manager of the airline in Nigeria, Mr. Muharram Abdelrahman, presented two free tickets to Miss Olatunji (one for a parent or guardian) in the company of her Aunt, Dr. Ayodeji Adewakun, during a courtesy visit to his office recently.

“EgyptAir is an airline that believes strongly in securing the future of the younger generation because we believe they are the leaders of tomorrow. With this in mind, we have supported the National Travel Essay Competition since it started 10 years ago in 2009 and we are committed to continue to strengthen our relationship and support for Travel & Business News, organizers of the competition as we join hands with them to raise future aviation professionals,” Abdelrahman said.

The airline also recently took its humanitarian campaign efforts to the streets by supporting the Rotary Club of Lagos District 9110, Nigeria with one business class and two economy class Ttckets to support the club in its drive to better understand and create greater awareness about the treatment of children with Alzheimer disease.