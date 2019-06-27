The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) have expelled winger Amr Warda from their national cup squad after he was accused of sexual harassment by a number of women.

Egyptian-British model Merhan Keller alleged that Warda, 25, had sent her inappropriate and aggressive messages.

Keller then followed up her claims by sharing testimonies from a number of other women who’d contacted her saying they too received unwanted messages from the footballer.

Screenshots of messages and videos allegedly sent by Warda to women on Instagram were shared on Twitter, with his alleged misbehaviour becoming the top trending subject in Egypt.

Some messages showed how Warda became aggressive when women rejected his advances.

Calls for the Egyptian Football Association to take action grew and president Hany Abo Rida confirmed on Wednesday that Warda had been removed from the squad for their home tournament.

Egypt, who have Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in their squad, will play the remainder of the tournament with just 22 players.