Aruna Quadri lost 3-4 to Egyptian player, Omar Asser in the men’s single final of 2022 ITTF-Africa Cup held this evening at the indoor sports hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

Aruna lost to Egyptian player 12-14,11-8,11-4,11-13,6-11,11-5,7-11.

Aruna who was on the verge of victory in the last set suffered a hamstring injury in the process and fell on the floor. The medical team attended to him and it took him almost 15minutes before he came back but his return could not yield any result as his opponents took advantage of his injury and won the last set to end the encounter 4-3 in favour of Egyptian Asser.

In the earlier game, Nigeria’s representative in women’s single, Fatimoh Bello suffered 0-4 defeat against another Egyptian 14 years old player, Hana Goda.

