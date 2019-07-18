Ahead Friday’s final of the 23rd Africa Cup of Nations, Egyptian are undecided who to give their support between Arab brothers, Algeria and Senegal.

The Desert Foxes must beat Senegal to clinch a second continental title on the freshly manicured Cairo International Stadium field.

Ten years ago, the same pitch became a lethal site of violent clashes between Algerian and Egyptian fans.

Old grudges borne out of a historic soccer rivalry that has festered in the last decade have opened up again with Algeria showing excellent form throughout the tournament.

“In terms of performance, they deserve to be in the final and to win it all,” says Mohamed, 32, an accountant who has attended some of Algeria’s games.

“But I hope they don’t win the tournament…because of the bickering”.

Egypt was eliminated in the round of 16 losing to South Africa, to the dismay of her fans prompting a wholesale resignation from the country’s football association.

During the semi-finals, wounds were pricked again after Algerians and Egyptians traded war of words and shoved each other after Egyptian fans enthusiastically supported Nigeria in the loss.