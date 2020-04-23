The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced, yesterday, that the suspension of all football activities in Egypt would be extended for 15 more days as the country continues fighting the spread of coronavirus.

“In accordance with the decisions of the Egyptian prime minister, extending a curfew in the country, EFA has decided to extend the suspension of football activities starting from the beginning of May for another 15 days,” reads an EFA statement.

“The decision applies to all grades of local competitions and all ages,” the statement added.

The suspension of football activities started 15 March initially for two weeks, in aid of stopping the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Yesterday, Egypt’s government extended the current partial curfew from 9pm to 6am during the holy month of Ramadan starting Friday, as part of stricter measures to limit the spread of Covid-19